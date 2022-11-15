Glenda Lensing, 83

Glenda Lensing, age 83 of Charles City, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City surrounded by her family holding hands and sharing memories.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Glenda will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at St. Boniface Church in Ionia with Father Jim Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Ionia.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a Scripture Service beginning at 7 p.m. at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Glenda Jean (Harris) Lensing, the daughter of Glen and Margaret (Stewart) Harris, was born on May 25, 1939, in Clarksville.

She graduated from Clarksville High School. She worked as a secretary in Waterloo and then was a bank teller at First Citizens Bank in Charles City, but her most cherished roles were as wife, mother, and homemaker.

Glenda met the love of her life, Eugene Lensing, while attending a dance at the Janesville Ballroom. The couple was married on June 18, 1960, at St. Joseph Church in New Hampton. To this union five children — David, Michael, Jeannie, James and Larry — were born.

Glenda was a Chickasaw County 4-H Club Leader, where the family was elected 4-H Family of the Year, a member of the St. Boniface Quilting Club, and served on the board at the Senior Center.

She loved to play a variety of card games and board games, with a little bit of friendly competition, with her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music, watching Iowa Hawkeye basketball and reading books.

Faith and family were the most important things in Glenda’s life. She and Eugene would go dancing together and went on many bus trips. She looked forward to the annual family vacation at Eagle’s Nest Lodge. She was very supportive of her grandchildren in all of their school and sporting events.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: David (Deb) Lensing of Nashua, Michael (Rhonda) Lensing of Osage, Jeannie (Steve) Pfaffle of Nashua, James (Christine) Lensing of Madelia, Minnesota, and Larry (Lori) Lensing of Nashua; grandchildren, Erica (Daryn) Schmitt, Deanna (John) Rochford, Renae (Jesse) Mehmen, Koltin, Kameron, and Kassidy Pfaffle, Cody, Bryn, Blair, Brooke, and Britta Lensing, and Brady Lensing; great-grandchildren, Joella and Emmett Schmitt and Jaedyn and Peyton Mehmen; siblings, Bob (Deb) Harris, Marian (Gary) Pursell, Norma (Bob) Garrett, Marge (Dale) Hanson, and Dale (Margaret) Harris; along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws and many other loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; parents, Glen and Margaret Harris; and many in-laws.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.