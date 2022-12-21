Marjorie A. Gansen, 93

Marjorie A. Gansen, age 93 of Riceville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Riceville Care Center in Riceville.

Marjorie Ann (Shannon) Gansen was born January 20, 1929, to George and Clara (Elgas) Shannon in Elma.

Growing up in Elma, she attended Immaculate Conception Academy. There Marge met a handsome young man by the name of Gerald John Gansen, and they wed June 16, 1948, at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma, where they remained lifelong members. Gerald and Marge celebrated 74 years of marriage this year.

Marge and Gerald spent the next 40 years farming and raising eight children on a farm west of Elma. Always an excellent cook and baker, she was known to whip up meals for a large crew in the blink of an eye.

Marge loved to share her artistic talents with friends and family, from music to crafting to cake decorating to painting. She also taught religion classes, was a member of the Elma I.C. Rosary Society and served as an officer for the Elma Nursing Home Auxiliary. Marge loved to meet new people and could light up a room with her fun personality.

After retirement Marge and Gerald wintered in Lecanto, Florida, for 25 years. They also enjoyed travels to Canada, Mexico, New York and California.

Most important to Marge was her love and devotion to Gerald and her family.

She delighted in planning fun family get-togethers, organizing activities, and if lucky, finding a piano for an impromptu sing-along!

Marge is survived by eight children, including Becky Dvorak and Ann (Andy) Penniston of Kansas City, Missouri; Tim (Kathy) Gansen, Mike (Joyce) Gansen and Tony Gansen, both of Greene; Dean (Kari) Gansen, and Dale (Rose) Gansen and Amy (Randy) Torney, all of Riceville; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Norma (Ken) Kolbet, Jeannette (Brian) Glaser and Eleanore Gansen.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald; her parents, George and Clara Shannon; an infant sister, Elizabeth; siblings Jean Shannon, Paul (Fran) Shannon, Jerry (Barb) Shannon, Lee (Marion) Shannon and Rita (Bob) Boos; and daughter-in-law Elizabeth “Betty” Gansen.