Take it to the bank, it's going to be a white Christmas

Put it this way: If you like snow on the ground for Christmas, you’re going to love 2022.

The only question is how much snow will we have.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Chickasaw County that began Wednesday and runs through Christmas Eve morning.

Forecasters say by the time the storm ends we could have up to seven inches of new snow on the ground, and much of it will be whipped around by strong winds.

As for Christmas weekend? It isn’t going to snow, but it’s going to be cold with highs on Christmas Eve probably not getting above zero while Christmas Day's high will be a balmy 8.

