Blizzard conditions expected Thursday night through Saturday morning

We’ll give you the good news first.

That 10 inches of snow that weather forecasters were talking about doesn’t look like it’s going to materialize; instead the first major winter storm of the year looks like it will drop somewhere between 3 and 6 inches on the area.

The bad news? Well, a winter storm warning goes into effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, at which time that warning will be replaced by a blizzard running as the National Weather Service says strong winds that will include gusts of up to 50 miles per hour will make travel almost impossible.

The NWS office in La Crosse said during the blizzard warning “travel should be restricted to emergencies only” and reminds residents that if they must travel, they should have a winter survival kit `with them.

