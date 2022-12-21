Jerry D. Sudol, 83

Jerry D. Sudol, age 83 of Nashua, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua with the Rev. Drew McHolm officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Jerry was born on Oct. 18, 1939, to Jake and Ethel (Chadwick) Sudol on the family farm near Nashua. He developed that Sudol work ethic from a young age, helping his parents on their farm, and he received his education first at a country school and then at Nashua High School, where he played the tuba in the band and was in FFA before graduating in 1958.

After graduating, he went to work for White Farm in Charles City, where he worked as a machinist for 35 years until the plant closed. He then took a job at Eaton Manufacturing, carpooling with friends to the Belmond plant for more than 10 years. Retirement wasn’t really in Jerry’s vocabulary so he went to work for the coop, driving truck for a number of years. And by the way, he also farmed.

But what made Jerry special was his commitment to his family.

While bowling in a church league up in Charles City, he was introduced to Barb Vance, who had come to the alley to hang out with some friends and left with the man who would be her future husband. The two began dating, fell in love and were married on June 11, 1961, at the Congregational Church in Nashua.

Jerry and Barb had one heck of a run for 61-plus years. They welcomed two children — Steve and Lorrie — and eventually saw their family grow to include six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and trust us, Jerry loved them all. Oh, how he’d tease him and joke around with them, but he’d do anything for them. He loved going to their sporting events and school activities.

Lorrie and Steve will tell you they had a hard-working father but one who also taught them to have fun in their lives and always, always be there for others. He set one heck of an example for them.

In his younger days, Jerry umpired slow-pitch softball at the fairgrounds, and he loved to take his family on fishing trips to the Faribault and Waterville areas in Minnesota. Over time, he went from coon hunting to deer hunting, but he never lost his zest for life or his sense of humor.

For years, like clockwork, he brought cookies to S&T Collison, and folks made it a point to be in Nashua on Tuesdays for “Cookie Day” and he loved puttering around at the farm, too. Jerry loved going to auctions, getting free apples and oranges and was always on the hunt for a good deal!

Jerry was a longtime member of the Little Brown Church.

One of his grandsons may have put it best when he said “Grandpa had a heck of a run for 83 years,” and we couldn’t agree more. He was the best and he will be forever missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Barb of Nashua; two children, Lorrie Sudol and Steve (Tami) Sudol of Nashua; six grandchildren, Chad (Sarah) Sudol, Chase (Olivia) Sudol, Collin (Melissa) Sudol, Haley (Ben) Morelock and Tyler Brummond, all of Nashua, and Dustin Brummond of Muskegon, Michigan; his great-grandchildren, Carter Berning, Kylee Brummond and Mya Morelock, Ellie, Emmie, Everson and Ezzie Sudol, Peyton, Jade, Zander and Khloe Sudol, Charley and Cash Sudol, and Hudson and Cami Brummond; one brother, Orlin (Deb) Sudol, of Nashua; and one sister, Beverly Bailey of Nashua.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Jake and Ethel; sister, Mary in infancy; and in-laws, Clifford and Ethel Vance.