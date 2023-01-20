Mila Marie Hanson, the infant daughter of Steven and Brittany (Bedford) Hanson, was stillborn Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 6:17 AM at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, IA with Father Jim Goerend celebrating the mass. There will be a one hour visitation at the church on Tuesday prior to the funeral mass. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton. Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Though she never opened her eyes, she touched many of our lives in so many ways.

Those left to cherish her memories are her parents, Steven and Brittany Hanson of New Hampton, IA; her maternal grandparents, Don and Marie Bedford of Clear Lake, IA; her paternal grandparents, Kathy Hanson and Louis Kobliska of New Hampton; maternal great grandmother, Sharlene Jaspersen of Clear Lake, IA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her maternal great grandparents, Donald Hauptmann, Elmer and Beverly Bedford; step great grandfather, Earl Jaspersen; paternal great grandparents, Orville and Shirley Hanson, Charles and Blanche Kobliska, and Orlando and Margaret Buschbom; and special cousin, Joseph Kenney.