Janet Alayne Nickol Hinrichs, 86

Janet Alayne Nickol Hinrichs, age 86 of Hampton, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Whispering Willow Memory Care in Fredericksburg.

She was born the daughter of Everett and Ethel (Brazelton) Nickol on Oct. 1, 1936, in Monticello.

She attended and graduated high school from Monticello Community Schools in Monticello.

On Feb. 14, 1955, Jan was united in marriage to LeRoy (Lee) Hinrichs in Monticello. To this union they were blessed with 2 children, Terry and Leanne.

The Hinrichs family resided in Monticello, until July 1969 when Lee and Jan moved their family to Hampton. Jan worked at Hampton Publishing for many years. In 1978, Lee and Jan purchased Trails End Lodge fishing resort in Canada, which they operated until 1994.

Upon returning to Hampton, they owned and operated the Squaw Creek General Store and General Store Marketing and loved renovating old homes. In later years, Jan worked for Leanne in her business.

She was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton, served on many committees and loved her church family and was a former PEO member.

Jan thoroughly enjoyed gardening and was a fantastic cook, she made sure no one ever left with an empty stomach. She enjoyed spending time with her family, including the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who gave her a lot of joy.

Later in life, her sense of humor could really make the great-grandchildren laugh. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

Jan is survived by her children Terry (Toni) Hinrichs of Nashua, and Leanne (Ed) Anderson of Nashua; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jill (Clint) Burmester, Cael, Blaek and Wesley of Hampton, Kimberly (Micah) Jackson, Konnor, Parker and Ivy Mae of Grimes, Tom Hinrichs of San Diego, Shelby (Tim) Walsten, Toby, Finley and Anderson of Waterloo, Taylor (Amy) Anderson, Leighton, Maxwell, Harlyn & Hayes of Denver, and Kaytlyn (Joe) Kuebler of Cedar Falls. Also survived by a very special Colombian granddaughter, Margarita Rosas of Downers Grove, Illinois; sister, Jackie (Don) Duncan of Martelle; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jerry and Betty Andresen of Oxford Junction; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Lee in 2006; her parents; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Norman (Betty) Hinrichs; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harvey (Mildred) Hinrichs.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton, with burial in the Hampton Cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, prior to the service at the church.

Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hampton is caring for Janet and her family.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Croix Hospice or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton in memory of Janet.