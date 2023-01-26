News 26 January 2023

Retirement celebration for retired sheriff set for Saturday

Retired Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann will be honored during a celebration that will run from 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday at the Pub at the Pinicon in New Hampton.

Hemann retired on Jan. 19 after serving as a law enforcement officers for the past 35 years, including more than 32 years with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. He served as an overnight deputy and then chief deputy before being elected to the sheriff’s post in 2016. Hemann won re-election in 2020.

Before coming to the Sheriff’s Office, he worked as a police officer in Hawkeye and Fayette.

