Kathleen A. (Ptacek) Anderson, age 85 of Lourdes, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arbor Gardens Memory Care in Eyota, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lourdes, with Father Tom Heathershaw celebrating the mass.

Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Friday.

Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Kathleen Ann was born Aug. 11, 1937, the daughter of Norman and Olivia (Krogman) Roberson in Cedar Rapids. As a small child the Roberson family returned to the Jerico area where Kathleen attended and graduated from New Hampton High School.

On June 5, 1956, shortly after graduation, Kathleen married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Ptacek. The couple settled on a farm near Schley, where they welcomed five children — Dale, Mark, Sharon, Andrew, and Dave.

As her children left the home, Kathleen grew her cake decorating business and eventually went to work at Jack and Jill in Cresco for nearly 25 years. She also sang with Raymond in a polka band. They began playing at Polka masses and eventually grew to playing at other venues.

Kathleen lost Raymond after 37 years of marriage when he passed away on April 18, 1993.

She later met Ronald Anderson and the couple was united in marriage on March 23, 1996. They would make their home on Ronald’s farm in rural Lawler until they moved to New Hampton. Ronald passed away on January 19, 2014. After his passing Kathleen remained close with his children.

In 2018, Kathleen moved to Eyota to be closer to her daughter, Sharon as her own health declined.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Kathleen enjoyed quilting, gardening and canning and generalized crafting. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Dale (Debbie) Ptacek of Dakota, Minnesota, Mark (Louann) Ptacek of Protivin, Sharon (Rick) Krahn of Eyota, Minnesota, Andrew (Lauren) Ptacek of Vancouver, Washington, and Dave (Barbara) Ptacek of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Kelly, Jason, Adam, Darci, Dana, Erica, Travis, Ben, Tony, Alexis and Isaac; 14 great-grandchildren; her step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Teresa Dumsky of Sugar Creek, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Raymond Ptacek and Ronald Anderson; one brother, Arthur; and her brothers-in-law,

Joseph (Rosella) Ptacek, Frank (Thelma and Lola) Ptacek, Clement (Shirley) Ptacek, Father John Ptacek and James Dumsky.