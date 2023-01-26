Mary Eileen Carlin, 83

Mary Eileen Carlin, age 83 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Holy Family Parish with Father Jim Goerend celebrating the mass.

Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Saturday.

Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Mary Eileen was born Feb. 19, 1937, the daughter of Leo and Eileen (Sabelka) Cooney in New Hampton. As a child, Mary received her early childhood education from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Lawler. While in the first grade, Mary was introduced to Dan Carlin. The pair little knew then that they would eventually become the love of each other’s life.

She attended and graduated from New Hampton High School in 1957. After graduation, Mary went on to obtain her master’s degree in education from Iowa State Teacher’s College, now known as UNI.

After completing her education, Mary began her teaching career in Oxford. She eventually received an offer to teach at her home school district, New Hampton High School. She proudly became a Chickasaw once again.

It wouldn’t take long for the young couple to be reintroduced and after a short courtship, Mary was united in marriage to Dan on Nov. 22, 1969. The couple welcomed their four children — Dannette, Lea, Patrick and Paul.

As their family grew, Mary made the decision to concentrate on raising her family and working on the farm next to her husband.

She began working for Liddle’s Grocery while Patrick and Paul were in high school and retiring a short time later.

Mary and Dan enjoyed their retirement years together traveling, watching rodeos and attending their grandchildren’s sporting events.

Mary also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and playing cards. She was a dual member of Holy Family Parish and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

Mary was a founding member of the Zeta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa, a teachers’ sorority as well as a member of the Red Hat Belles.

Those left to cherish Mary’s memories are her children, Dannette (Mike) Roethler of Charles City, Lea (Steve) Holcomb of Vernon Hills, Illinois, Patrick (Mik Hansen) Carlin of Marion, and Paul (Samantha Kemp-Carlin)

Carlin of Des Moines; three grandchildren, Megan, Drew and Brynn Roethler; and numerous extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Dan Carlin on Nov. 18, 2014.