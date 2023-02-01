Gary John Bouska, 69

Gary John Bouska, age 69, of New Hampton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a time at 7:30 p.m. for sharing of memories.

Gary was welcomed into the world by his parents, Clifford and Arlene (Hackman) Bouska, on Nov. 8, 1953, at the old St. Joseph’s Hospital in New Hampton, but he grew up on a farm a couple of miles south of Waucoma.

He grew up helping his parents on their farm, milking cows and doing all kinds of chores, and received his education at a Catholic school in Waucoma before transferring to North Fayette High School, where he was a member of the Class of 1972.

Gary worked as a welder for much of his life — first for Wegner Welding and then putting up silos for Phillips and B&P Silos, often working 60 to 80 feet above the ground, and he’d always remind his family that “I put that silo up” when they drove by farms.

He met Susan Rosonke at a friend’s birthday party in 1975, and the two hit it off almost immediately. They were married on May 27, 1978, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

The Bouskas had three sons — Jeremy, Travis and Kyle — who had a dad who was always the life of the party. They were his sidekicks on a lot of weekends when he went “junking” or during the week when he’d head off to play in the local pool league.

As they grew older, they became golf buddies. Well, actually, Gary became their golf buddy because after driving Jeremy umpteen times to Raleigh Hill, he decided he might as well join in the fun.

Gary had many interests. He was a member of MOPAR, a car club based out of Mason City. He loved buying and selling cars, as long as they were Dodges, Plymouths or Chryslers! He loved a good card game, especially that Bouska favorite, “Smear.” He loved getting together with the guys to play pool, golf and tell stories. He was a member at Raleigh Hill and, after that club closed, he joined Plum Creek Golf Course in Fredericksburg. And he was the best “trickster.” Just ask his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews!

Gary was a heck of a father, but he was the best grandpa, and he loved spending time with his three grandchildren.

Gary lived a full life, one that was based on his time. Gary’s saying was “on time is when I get there!” All those whose lives he touched will miss waiting to see what prank he was going to pull or what he would say next, but he gave them so many memories that they will cherish forever.

He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Sue Bouska of New Hampton; two sons, Jeremy (Danielle) Bouska of New Hampton, and Kyle (Jocelyn) Bouska of New Hampton; his three grandchildren, McKaia and Jaxton Bouska and Alex Henderson; three brothers, Alan (Jan) Bouska of Mason City, David (Sue) Bouska of Cedar Rapids, and Paul (Amy) Bouska of Iowa City; three sisters, Jean (Ron) Franzen of Fort Atkinson, Ann (John) Wunder of Muscatine, and Denise (Jim) Ryant of Calmar; mother-in-law, LaVonne Rosonke of New Hampton; brothers-in-law, Duane (Marilyn) Franzen of Denver, and Tom (Paula) Rosonke, Dan (Karen) Rosonke, and Joe (Jean) Rosonke, all of New Hampton; and sister-in-law, Sandy (Ken) Long of Rochester, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; son, Travis in 2020; two sisters, Kay Bouska and Joan Franzen; father-in-law, Francis Rosonke; and a nephew, Blake Rosonke.