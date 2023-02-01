Patricia Goodrich, 78

Patricia Goodrich, age 78 of Frederika, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Pat was born on Jan. 2, 1945, to Herman and Dora (Seegers) Bruns in Waverly, and she was the youngest of the couple’s six children. She grew up on a farm just north and east of Denver until she was 5 when her parents moved into town.

She received her education at Denver schools, and although a heart condition meant she couldn’t participate in sports, Pat loved to cheer on her sister Jeanette, who was a star basketball player for the Cyclones, and Pat also had an incredible singing voice.

After graduating from Denver High School in 1963, Pat attended Gates Business College in Waterloo for a year before taking a job at Hub Electric, where she worked for four years. She then went to work at Control-O-Fax, where she worked for 39 ½ years as an order clerk and in customer service.

Pat worked as a server part-time at the AMVETS Club in Waverly, where she met Roger Goodrich, who was persistent and finally won her heart. The two were married on February 16, 1991.

The couple loved to go dancing and both were big fans of Molly B. Pat also enjoyed putting together puzzles, reading books, and going out to eat. They also enjoyed traveling, and one of their favorite trips was the one in which they went to Hawaii.

She was also a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, and like all Cubbie fans, she was overjoyed when the Cubs finally ended a 108-year drought by winning the 2016 World Series.

Pat also was a huge Elvis Presley fan — collecting Elvis memorabilia and enjoying so much the trip she took to Memphis,to attend her great niece’s wedding. Her sister, Jeanette, accompanied her where they stayed at

the Peadbody hotel with the famous ducks and visited Beale Street.

Pat had a strong faith, and she was active in the Methodist Church in Frederika.

She was a people person and loved to drive her golf cart around her little hometown and go visiting. Pat will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Pat is survived by her step-son, Aaron (Karissa) Goodrich of St. Charles, Minnesota; three step-daughters, Angela (Rob) Daubert of Fort Worth, Texas, Jodie Hull of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Kristie (Kris) Damgaard of Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harold (Shirley) Bruns of Charles City, Richard Miller of Waverly, and Dale (Cheryl) Bruns of Conway, Arkansas; her sister, Jeanette Carper of Johnston; brothers-in-law, Allan (Diana) and Dale (Denise) Goodrich, both of Fredericksburg; and sister-in-law, Jean (Jeff Franzen) Hicks of Waverly.

She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Roger in 2019; brother, Virgil (Mads) Bruns; and sister, Marlene Miller.