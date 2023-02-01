Jeanette Poncelot, 90

Jeanette Poncelet, age 90, passed peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Willows in Fredericksburg, with her niece, Gayle Poncelet, and Hospice gently guiding Jeanette to her place in Heaven.

Jeanette, who was born on May 4, 1932, held master’s degrees in educational psychology and nutrition. Jeanette was a lifelong educator. Her favorite students were first-graders.

After retiring from teaching, she became the behavioral consultant for the Fort Wayne Indiana Developmental Center, a residential center for persons with developmental and intellectual challenges.

Jeanette was an award-winning gardener and teacher in the art and beauty of nature at her home in the Williams Woodland Neighborhood since moving from Chicago to her home in Fort Wayne in 1976.

Jeanette travelled to the Philippines to assist with funding and constructing fishponds providing a source food for the people.

Jeanette attended the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church of the in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jeanette was presented with the Sertoma Award for Service to Mankind. In news articles the presenters stated, “Jeanette Poncelet was selected for this award due to her overall dedication to those in need.”

Jeanette will always be remembered as a beautiful soul. She provided food, shelter, transportation, education, and financial support for many who never knew her name.

Jeanette moved to Iowa in the late summer of 2022 to be close to her brother, Jerry Poncelet, sister-in-law Mary Lou Poncelet, and niece, Gayle Poncelet of New Hampton,

Jeanette leaves many who just loved her because she lived her life in the essence of love.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Poncelet, and father, Joseph Poncelet; two sisters, Ramona and Kay Poncelet; and her brother, Robert Poncelet,

who died in a plane crash in 1955.

Jeanette has nieces and nephews and a community of friends who think of her as family and hope to carry on her message of love and kindness.

Rest in peace, our beautiful Friend. A life well lived through love.

A special thank you to Dr Karen Evans M.D. and Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne, Indiana, especially Bonnie Gerstrung, R.N.