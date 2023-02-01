Shari Marr, 45

I have decided that the best person to write about me is me! If you are reading this it is because leukemia won out in the end. I was dealt a crappy hand, but I tried my best to come out ahead. I passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at my home surrounded by my family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday.

I was born to Darwin and Kathy Peterson on May 4, 1977. That date became Star Wars Day later in life. Since I was born on that date and in the year of the first Star Wars, I liked to think I was strong with the force. My parents added my brothers Adam and Josh making me the wise older sister (so I like to think). I grew up on the farm and made a lot of memories. At the time I didn’t think some were so fun, especially moving pigs day. Now I look back and realize it wasn’t so bad and farm life played a big part in who I am today.

I graduated from Oelwein High School in 1995 and went to Graceland College (now Graceland University) in Lamoni. I received a teaching degree and later a masters degree.

My first teaching job out of college was at St. Joseph Community School in New Hampton. I looked young enough to be one of the eighth-grade students, but they took a chance on me and it started my teaching career.

During my first year there I was set up on a blind date with a local named Scotty Marr. I called him back after that first date and we went on to get married and had just celebrated 21 years of marriage in March. We were lucky enough to become the parents of Natalie and Landon. Being a mom brought me the most joy in life. I was their biggest fan. Going to their activities and being part of their lives is what I am saddest to leave behind. Natalie just started college. She will add so much to the world. One of the things I will miss most is watching her be the amazing leader and person she is. Landon is in high school. I was excited to see what direction he will go in the future. He was my golfing partner, and I loved watching him in band and baseball.

As we added kids I also changed jobs to keep learning and growing in my profession. After St. Joe’s, I also worked at Sacred Heart in Osage, was an Early Head Start Home Visitor, and provided several years of training for childcare providers around Northeast Iowa.

I was currently teaching at Crestwood Elementary for the Howard-Winneshiek school district. I had a great work family at Howard-Winn and am forever part of that team. During my years there, I moved into early elementary special education. It makes me sad to think I won’t be teaching because I had more to give, but I am grateful for all the students and families I have worked with over all my years of teaching. The co-workers I had at each job were also people that brought me a lot of joy in life. Educators are a unique group of people and it was fun to be part of that crowd.

When I did have free time I liked to read, play golf, listen to music, watch T.V., and to spend time outside when it was really hot and humid. I hated being cold so you probably saw me in a stocking hat most months of the year.

Camping was one of my favorite summer activities to do from childhood to now and the best part was sitting around a campfire at night. My favorite place to eat was Taco John’s.

When I grew up I wanted to be a meteorologist. I am a 4-H alum and loved being a 4-H mom. I was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas through Good Shepherd Cluster. I was the Chickasaw County Hawk-eye for Our Iowa magazine. Spending time with friends and family is something I cherished.

The farm was still a favorite place to visit. Family vacations and day trips were my favorite things to plan and do. While life didn’t last as long as I planned, I had a lifetime of good memories. A lot of that have to do with the great people that I met along the way. If you read this and met me, then we shared a memory and you were part of my life experiences.

I am leaving behind a lot of people who love me — my husband, Scotty and children Natalie and Landon Marr of New Hampton; parents, Darwin “Pete” and Kathy Peterson of Oelwein; brother, Adam (Brooke) Peterson and their children Isobel and Julia of Marion; brother, Josh (Amanda) Peterson and their children Hope and Anthony of Center Point; mother-in-law, Rita Marr of New Hampton;and sister-in-law, Stacey (Joe) Frahm and her children Payton, Marren, and Teagan Dougherty of Stewartville, Minnesota. I also leave behind a large number of amazing relatives, neighbors, friends, colleagues, and the great communities of New Hampton, Cresco, and Oelwein.

I was preceded in death by a brother in infancy and my father-in-law, Emil Marr.

Cancer was a hard journey. It involved a lot of hospital stays, needles and not feeling well. I can get some peace now with all of the relatives and friends that have gone before me in life.

I don’t feel alone because I know I have a lot of special people waiting for me.

Thanks for taking the time to read my obituary. You learned a little about me and for a moment I was special. Now go out in the world and find the positives and keep moving forward!