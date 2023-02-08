Well, it was fun while it lasted, but winter storm appears to be on the horizon

By Bob Fenske

editor@nhtrib.com

A string of sunny and warm days — OK, warm is a relative term — may have reduced our snow cover in recent days, but Old Man Winter appears like he’s ready to bring us back to reality.

As of Tuesday night, when this edition of the Tribune went to press, Chickasaw County is under a winter storm watch that began Wednesday evening and runs through Thursday night.

So three days after we basked in 40 degree temperatures — remember, what we said about it all being relative — we have, at least according to the folks at the National Weather Service’s La Crosse, Wisconsin, office, a better than 50 percent chance of getting at least six inches of snow by the time the sun sets today (Thursday).

Hey, at least the folks in the picture that accompanies this story will be happy, right?

The recent warm weather cut our snowpack in half — from 12 inches last week to six inches Tuesday — and if there’s any good news in the forecast, it is the fact that we’re not going into a deep freeze after the latest round of winter weather.

Yes, it will feel cold Friday night, when lows are expected to dip to near zero, but by Sunday, high temperatures are expected to be back in the 30s.

Still, the storm, if the forecast becomes a reality, will provide for some challenging roads to navigate today as forecasters says winds will gust to more than 30 miles per hour, causing blowing and drifting along on rural roads.