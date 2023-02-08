Storm appears to be moving off to the east; county under a winter weather advisory

By Bob Fenske

Hey, the good news is the weather story on the front page of this week's edition of the Tribune isn't all that accurate because, in a span of 12 hours, forecasters at the National Weather Service have changed their minds.

Instead of 5 to 10 inches of snow, Chickasaw County is now only expected to get 1 to 3 inches of wet, slushy snow on Thursday as the storm that is expected to hit the Upper Midwest tracked more to the east than originally thought.

Still, the county will be under a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters Wednesday morning said that the "storm track could still shift, impacting how much snow will fall and where" and said that the biggest impact on travel will come Thursday morning although "slippery travel perhaps" could linger into the evening.

Hey, if we were going to be wrong, a downsized winter storm isn't a bad place to start, right?