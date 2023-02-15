Harvey Bernard Drewelow, 80

Harvey Bernard Drewelow, age 80 of New Hampton, died peacefully surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Kevin Frey presiding.

Interment will follow at the Boyd Cemetery with Bri Zabel, Morgan Zabel, Josh Hersch, Alex Burke, Hayley Hugeback, Andy Hugeback, Logan Burke, Nic Zabel and Michael Drewelow serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Harvey was born on April 18, 1942, to Earl and Gladys (Zahasky) Drewelow in New Hampton, and he was a lifelong resident of Boyd, where he grew up on the family farm.

He went to country school in Boyd for eight years before attending New Hampton High School, where he played football, wrestled, and was very active in FFA.

After graduating with the Class of 1960 at New Hampton High School, Harvey stayed on the family farm, aligning with his parents, forming Drewelow and Son Inc., an entity of multiple interests including the production and sale of animal feed and the raising of mink, turkeys, hogs and, his favorite, Holstein beef cattle.

Crop farming was also a passion of Harvey’s; he farmed many acres throughout the county. He also worked in the wild fur trade, owning and operating North Iowa Fur Company in Fredericksburg for several years. In true Harvey fashion, he stayed busy following in his father’s footsteps, eventually running Boyd Nursery, selling seed corn, and developing and selling residential lots in the Fredericksburg area.

Where Harvey really made his mark in life wasn’t on the farm and in his business interests but with his family. During Dairy Days one year, he saw Faythe Bohmbach walk by and told his buddies “that’s quite a gal.” A few hours later, they were dancing together and the rest is history.

The two were married on Aug. 21, 1960, and for more than 60 years, they made a great couple, celebrating the good times together and making it through the tough times together. If ever there was a 60-year love affair, it was the marriage of Harvey and Faythe.

The couple had four children — Lori Zabel (Russ), Lennie (Melissa), Dawn Cain (Chris) and Bill (Terri)— and the Drewelow kids had a fantastic father. He was a hands-on dad, totally immersed in their lives and always nurturing and advising them.

Years later, he was the same way with his grandchildren; Harvey rarely, if ever, missed their school events or their games, and he was the proudest grandpa in the stands, that’s for sure.

Holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas were special to him because that meant the family would be all together. At those gatherings, he and Faythe provided good food (often his favorite, a rare prime rib); there was always a ballgame to watch; and great conversation.

Harvey was a social person. He got along with everyone, and if he didn’t know you, he’d ask you “where’re you from” and within minutes, you were friends. He was generous and kind to others, and was to fortunate to have many lifelong friends.

He was an avid collector of Oliver tractors, he loved a good card game, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. You could also frequently find him watching the Cubs, Bears, and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Harvey and Faythe loved to travel. The two were always up for an adventure and they made visits to places like the Panama Canal, Virgin Islands, Alaska and Hawaii.

He also loved heading out west to Colorado and taking fishing trips to Canada.

This man with such a big and wonderful personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him; after all, there was just one Harvey. But they also know today he is in a far better place, reunited with the love of his life, Faythe.

Harvey is survived by two daughters, Lori (Russ) Zabel of Northfield, Minnesota, and Dawn (Chris) Cain of New Hampton; two sons, Lennie (Melissa) Drewelow of New Hampton, and Bill (Terri) Drewelow of Fredericksburg, ; seven grandchildren, Bri Zabel, Morgan (Josh Hersch) Zabel, Alex Burke, Hayley (Andy) Hugeback, Logan Burke, Nic Zabel and Michael Drewelow; one great-granddaughter, Mila Hugeback; and one sister, Jean Woodring of Fredericksburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faythe in 2021; his parents; and one sister, Joyce Schlindwein.