Winter storm warning in effect for county; ice and snow expected

It’s an ugly map for those who don’t like winter weather; after all, it shows everything from blizzard warnings to winter storm warnings to ice storm warnings.

In other words, it could be a long day or two for those of us who call the Upper Midwest home.

New Hampton is under a winter storm warning that goes into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 6 p.m. on Thursday as forecasters say anywhere between 2 to 7 inches of snow could fall and be accompanied by a solid glazing of ice.

To the south, ice storm warnings are in effect, and to the north, a large swatch of central and southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning as forecasters say up to 2 feet of snow could fall on parts of the Gopher State.

