Linda L. Leibold, 75

Linda L. Leibold, age 75 of Waucoma, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home in Elkader.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waucoma with Father Nick Radlaff celebrating the mass.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waucoma.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waucoma with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Tuesday.

Linda was born July 10, 1947, the daughter of Clem and Bernice (DeSloover) Langreck. She attended and graduated from Turkey Valley High School. After completing her education, Linda moved to New Hampton where she was a nanny for a number of years.

While at a wedding dance, Linda caught the eye of Linus Leibold. The couple was united on Aug. 2, 1969, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Lawler. They made their home in Waucoma where they welcomed their three daughters — Ann, Nancy, and Sally.

Throughout the years, Linda and Linus worked together as they owned and operated Leibold Motors/Bears Mini Mart until 1999. As a retirement gift to each other, Linda and Linus purchased a lake home at Jefferson Lake in Minnesota. They enjoyed spending their summers on the lake, fishing with their family.

Even after losing Linus in 2002, Linda remained on the lake in the summers for another 12 years. She also began working at Walmart during that time. Even though, Linda was “retired,” she wasn’t ready to sit down as she went to work for the Waucoma Library which was a perfect fit since she loved reading to her great grandchildren.

When not at work or at the lake, Linda enjoyed taking trips with Linus and later her daughter, Nancy. Her family was her greatest joy and took every advantage to spend precious time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed dirtying her hands with flowers and vegetable gardening.

Linda was also a bit of a card shark, playing euchre in a card club for many years.

Linda was an active member of Catholic Daughters of America, Catholic Order of Foresters and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She also was a 4-H leader for many years with Eden Outer Limits of Waucoma.

Never wanting to be left out, Linda became more adventurous and outgoing even to the point of overcoming her fear of water by wading in the ocean.

Those left to cherish Linda’s memory are her children, Ann (David) Winter of Elkader, and Nancy Leibold of Decorah; her grandchildren, Jessica (Erik) Gran, Chelsey (Jason) Matthais, Nicholas (Paige) Winter, Nichole (Chase) Leech and Kayla (Cody) Kuehl; her great-grandchildren, Shaniel, Savannah, Sawyer, Edison, Beckett and Knox; her siblings, Marilyn (Gary) Baack of Marion, Dee (Merle) Brannon of New Hampton, Jan (Chuck) Bittner of Clarksville, James (Mary) Langreck of Lawler, Susan (Steve) Mahoney of Ionia, and Gladys (Bill) Hruska of Lawler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Linus; her daughter, Sally; and great-grandson, Coby.

The family would like to say a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the care they gave Linda in her final weeks.