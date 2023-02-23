Milton Marion Gaede, 82

Milton Marion Gaede, age 82 of Plainfield, died Thursday, Feb, 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Milt’s remarkable life began on Feb. 10, 1941, when he was born to Lester and Vollie (Schwerin) Gaede on their farm in rural Bremer County, where he grew up with his 10 brothers and sisters.

As a child, he helped his parents with various chores around the farm and developed what would become a life-long passion for thoroughbred horses. He attended parochial school at Spring Fountain before completing his education at Tripoli Community Schools.

He met Marguerite Stafford at a party his sister hosted one night, and let’s say this about MIlt, he was definitely persistent. Marguerite finally said yes to a date, and the rest is history as the couple was married on March 14, 1959, beginning a marriage that lasted for almost 64 years.

The couple had six children — Pam, Jack, Kimberly, Connie, Leslie, and Vickie — who grew up with a dad who worked hard, supported them in all their endeavors, and had an eye for horses. They loved their family trips to the track to watch Dad’s horses run … and often win. Over his career, his horses claimed more than 500 victories, and they’ll never forget the time one of Dad’s horses claimed a $50,000 race at Horseman’s Park, where they all dressed up, put on their hats, and enjoyed their own version of the Kentucky Derby.

He was known as “Magic Milt” around tracks in a number of states, for Milt’s horses competed and won races not only here in Iowa but also in Nebraska, South Dakota, Indiana, Kentucky, and more.

In his younger days, Milt enjoyed bowling, played slow-pitch softball, and had his own pulling truck, and in later years, he was a mainstay at Cliff’s Card Club. He never missed a day playing cards with his buddies at the small establishment in Horton, and the joke was Milt probably should have had a stake in Cliff’s because he was always there.

But he loved his family time, too, and there were a lot of fun games of “31” played around the table during family gatherings on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Milt farmed much of his life, and he was the second of four generations of Gaedes who raced horses. What made him special, though, was he loved all his thoroughbreds, including those who won and those who didn’t.

Milt loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much. This last summer Milt and Margie helped care for their great-granddaughter Ivy, who Milt grew to have a special connection with and their relationship was cemented with an ice cream sandwich everyday.

He lived a good life, one in which he was blessed with a wonderful wife, fine children, and some awesome grandchildren, and they will all miss him and cherish the memories he helped make during his 82 years here.

Milt is survived by his wife, Marguerite Gaede of Plainfield; five children, Pam (Randy) Russell of Waverly, Jack (Jayne) Gaede of Plainfield, Connie (Todd) Billman of Waverly, Leslie Gaede of Plainfield and Vickie (Jesse Bergmann) Gaede of Nashua; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Perry Gaede of Hawkeye; five sisters, Marcella Zabel of Fredericksburg, Maxine Brocka of Readlyn, Phyllis Rodgers of Mt. Airy, Maryland, Patricia Stangle of Minnesota, and Paul Wehling of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and one sister-in-law, Lois Gaede of Fredericksburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Ralph and Clara Stafford; one daughter, Kimberly Tripp; three brothers, Marlowe, Melvin, and Paula Gaede; and one sister, Marlys Gaede.