Phyllis L. Willadsen, 86

Phyllis L. Willadsen, age 86 of New Hampton, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Congregational United Church of Christ in New Hampton with Pastor Dong Shin officiating.

There will be a two-hour visitation at the church prior to the memorial service on Friday.

Burial will be held at a later date at New Hampton Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Phyllis Louise was born April 9, 1936, the daughter of Kenneth and Zillah Mae (Regan) Hibbs in New Hampton.

She attended and graduated from New Hampton High School.

During the summer months while in and shortly after high school, Phyllis worked as a lifeguard at the municipal pool.

After completing her education, Phyllis was united in marriage to Peter Willadsen on Sept. 4, 1954, at Congregational United Church of Christ in New Hampton. They welcomed their eight children — Craig, Bruce, Jon, Joy, Kevin, Kim, Amy and Brad.

Phyllis was a very active member of her church as she worked as the secretary, sang at countless weddings and funerals, and where she and Peter were lifelong members.

She was a member of the Red Hat Belles.

She was an avid bowler and served as secretary for 23 years in the Rollaway League. Many will remember seeing her at the Carnegie Cultural Center where she volunteered.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Craig (Donna) Willadsen, Bruce Willadsen, Jon (Heather) Willadsen all of New Hampton, Joy Willadsen of Tyler, Texas, Kevin (Nancy) Willadsen and Kim Rosonke, both of New Hampton as well; and Amy Willadsen of Tyler, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Janet Willadsen of Mesa, Arizona; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Donna (Gene) Richmond and Marsha (Jerry) Whitnable; her brothers, Larry (Doris) Hibbs, Karl (Jeanne) Hibbs and Paul (Patti) Hibbs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Peter; her son, Brad; her great grandson, Jett; and her sister, Marilyn (Maurice) Randall.