Wayne Slick, 82

Wayne E. Slick, age 82 of Fredericksburg and formerly of New Hampton, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday, March 6, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, with military honors by the Fredericksburg Amvets.

Arrangements are with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton. Online condolences for the Slick family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Wayne Elmer Slick was born June 14, 1940, in New Hampton, the 11th of 12 children born to Elmer and Hazel (Aimers) Slick. He was a 1959 graduate of the Fredericksburg High School.

Wayne served in the United States Navy from 1959 until he received his honorable discharge on December 2, 1964.

On July 26, 1964, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Homewood. To this union, two children, JoLene and Lonnie, were born.

The couple made their home in Fredericksburg, and Wayne worked at the former White Farm Tractor Company in Charles City and Mienertz Cremary in Fredericksburg.

In 1969 the family moved to a farm near Boyd. Wayne and JoAnn started their own business in 1979 that began as a sawmill business and later turned into Slick Pallet Company.

Wayne enjoyed driving his chuckwagon on the “Brown S Team” for a number of years. He loved watching Iowa Hawkeye basketball and WWE wrestling and time with his grandchildren and everyone else’s children as well.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn; one daughter, JoLene (Ken) Niewoehner of Fredericksburg; one son, Lonnie “Charlie” Slick of Fredericksburg; five grandchildren, Emily (Zach) Ptacek, Nicole (Justin) Quandahl, Erin (David Spier) Niewoehner, Evan Niewoehner, and Andrew Slick; three great-grandchildren, Oliver Ptacek, Rosalia Ptacek, and Kinley Papousek; and one sister, Jean (Louis) Wesbrook of Cedar Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Charles Slick, Howard Slick, Robert Slick, and Richard Slick; and six sisters, Algena Hatcher, Betty Peterman, Dorothy Griesert, Cleora Jordan, Joan Zeien and Peggy Onken.