Judy Jane (Hannah) Meyer, 78

Judy Jane (Hannah) Meyer passed away peacefully Wednesday, March l, 2023.

Memorial services were held earlier this week.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to North Corridor Rotary for Judy’s Jammies c/o PO Box 167, Iowa City, IA 52244.

Judy Jane was born December 30, 1944, to Edna (Hawn) and Earnest Thomas Hannah of Hansell. She had two older brothers, Earnest J. Hannah and Thomas C. Hannah.

Judy attended school in Hansell until the school consolidated with Hampton where she graduated. She went on to graduate from the College of Automation and partnered with IBM to introduce automation to 29 banks with their room-sized computer.

Judy had several jobs in her life, but her first career choice was professional homemaker. She married Lyle Eugene Meyer, her high school sweetheart, on May 29, 1965. They were married 57 years and had two sons, Alan and Quenten.

Beyond parenting, Judy’s stay-at-home career was filled with volunteer jobs to support Lyle’s banking career. Teaching Sunday school, starting meals-on-wheels for the community, serving on the Allison-Bristow school board, leading fund-raising efforts to add on to the United Methodist Church in New Hampton, and working in the office of Dos Rios Elementary in Greeley are just a few of her personal passions.

After both boys graduated, Judy found great success helping connect employers with employees at Agri-Careers in New Hampton. She eventually became president and co-owner of the company until retirement.

She always worked to improve the lives of her clients. Judy continued to serve the community after retirement in the local Coralville Rotary club.

Her most recent efforts were focused on “Judy’s Jammies,” a program which supplied hundreds of pajamas to abused women.

Judy enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, anything Hansell, and flowers. She loved God, family and you.

Judy is survived by her husband Lyle; her children, Alan (Kristi) and Quenten (Amber); and her grandchildren Lauren, Logan, Rachel, Alyssa, and Alan Jr.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and both of her brothers and their wives.

