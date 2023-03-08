Linda K. Anderson, 78

Linda K. Anderson, age 78 of Lawler, passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2023, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, with her family by her side.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Congregational United Church of Christ in New Hampton, with Hugh Macintosh officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Linda Kay was born April 12, 1944, the daughter of Glenn and MylaMae (Henderson) Moetsch in New Hampton. She attended and graduated from New Hampton High School.

After completing her education, Linda worked in the engineering department at Oliver Manufacturing in Charles City. In 1963, Linda began her work in the State Farm Claims office in New Hampton from 1963 until her marriage to Roger Anderson on Sept. 27, 1969, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Linda welcomed Roger’s son, Scott, and together they welcomed their two children, David, and Leslie. They made their home on a farm north of Lawler where they farmed together and raised their family. They later divorced but remained close friends.

In 1991, Linda began working for Mashek Insurance/Insurance Associates in Lawler. She proudly worked alongside John Cuvelier and Bob Vrzak until her retirement in 2018. Linda wasn’t one to sit still and even filled in at work throughout her retirement.

Linda was an active member of the Lawler community. She was a founding member of the Turkey Valley Education Foundation and served on the board until 2020. During her children’s time in school, she was a member of the Turkey Valley Music and Athletic Boosters Clubs.

Not only was education important to Linda, but so was the city of Lawler as she also served as mayor for many years. She was also a member of Congregational United Church of Christ in New Hampton.

Linda enjoyed watching the Decorah Eagle Cam and sewing. She truly loved sharing her time with many through volunteering efforts for several organizations.

Her family was her pride and joy and Linda delighted in spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Scott (Doris) Anderson of Lawler, David (Maureen Stockman and her daughter, Grace) Anderson of Decorah, and Leslie (Joe) Raymond of Lawler; her grandchildren, Beth, Nathan, Luke, and Annie; her great-grandchildren, Grant and Bodie; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and close friend and ex-husband, Roger Anderson.