Richard 'Dick' Vrzak, 76

Richard “Dick” Vrzak, age 76 of Waucoma, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waucoma with the Rev. Nick Radloff officiating.

Interment was held at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Waucoma with Logan Gage, Bob Vrzak, Jerry Vrzak, Delbert Pavlovec, Eric Zafft and Tammy Vrzak serving as pallbearers.

Friends greeted the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waucoma where there was a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continued an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday.

Richard was born on Feb. 28, 1947, to Frank and Arlene (Bouska) Vrzak in New Hampton, and he was the second oldest of the couple’s 10 children. He grew up on the family farm near Waucoma, helping his parents and siblings with chores ranging from milking cows to raising pigs and chickens to working in the fields.

He received his education first at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Waucoma and then at Turkey Valley High School, where he was a member of the Class of 1965.

Throughout his life, he went by Dick; he often joked with people that “Richard’s not here, but Dick is here!”

Dick lived his entire life with his younger brother, Rodney on the family farm. Dick was a hard worker, and in addition to working on the family farm, he and Rodney also helped other farmers in the area, often helping them with milking and other chores.

As time went by, Dick and Rodney found it was time to rent the farm to someone, and had great renters in Larry and Jamie DeSloover and John Brincks and sons. They did a fine job of taking care of the farm and treating it as if it were their own.

He was a lifelong bachelor and the best brother and an extraordinary uncle to his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. They loved coming out to the farm to work with Uncle Dick and Uncle Rodney.

Dick was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was both baptized and confirmed, and belonged to the Catholic Order of Foresters. He and his brother were generous in support of their parish throughout their lives. Dick also served with Rodney on the Jackson Junction City Council, serving for 45 years, rarely missing a meeting. Dick was proud of his over 20 years of sobriety, quitting cold turkey.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing Bingo, especially at the Knights of Columbus Bingo in New Hampton. If he didn’t win he knew the money was going to a good cause. He was always up for a good card game, especially Euchre, but he lived most for his family and his farm, and all of us who had the good fortune to be a part of Dick’s life will miss him terribly. Yet, we also know he is in a far better place today and we will one day be reunited with him.

Dick is survived by his siblings, Phyllis (Tracy Butikofer) Fosaaen of West Union, Doris (Gary) Wood of Waverly, Diane (Mark) Tieskotter of Lime Springs, Mary (Gary) Cihla of Tripoli, Rodney Vrzak of Waucoma, Elizabeth Eskildsen of Georgia, Alice (Jerome) Palas of Cedar Falls, Linda Heiselman of New Hampton and Martin (Sue) Vrzak of Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; brothers-in-law, Duane “Dewey” Heiselman and Irv Fosaaen; and many aunts and uncles.