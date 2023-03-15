Gary Edwin List, 76

Gary Edwin List, age 76 of Waucoma, IA, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. Kevin Frey officiating.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Waucoma.

Gary was born on Nov. 16, 1946, when his parents, Edwin and Helen (Lee) List, welcomed their only son in Yankton, South Dakota. He had one older sister and one younger sister and grew up in the small town of Scotland, where he attended school.

After graduating from Scotland High School, he attended college for four years and graduated with a degree in business.

Gary enlisted in the Navy and served his country as a storekeeper for 20 years in places like Hawaii, the Philippines and the Middle East, where he served in Operation Desert Storm.

He began working as a USDA commodity grader in 1976, and it was while working in Calmar that he met Tina Kautman on his daily walks to the grocery store where she worked. The two hit it off and were married on Aug. 6, 1983.

The List family grew to include four children — Brittany, Christopher, Jana, and Michael — and although he was often away from home with his job and the Navy, he enjoyed his time with his kids — reading them books when they were little and attending their school activities when he could as they got older.

Gary worked as a commodity grader for 30 years, retiring in 2006.

He enjoyed sports, both watching them on television and attending games when he could. Gary and Eddie Mihm would drive over to Raymond Blong’s house every Monday night to watch wrestling. He also was blessed with six beautiful grandchildren and enjoyed the time he spent with them.

Gary was a lifetime member of the American Legion post in his hometown of Scotland, South Dakota.

He worked hard, he was proud to serve his country and he will be missed by all those who knew him.

Gary is survived by his wife, Tina of Waucoma; two sons, Christopher List of Johnston, and Michael (Jacey) List of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Brittany List of Calmar, and Jana (Doug Schildgen) List of Denver; his six grandchildren, Phoenix, Alex, Cameron, Emerson, Aumrey and Declan; one sister, Lynette Mayer; two nieces, Kimberly and Brandy Mayer; and two nephews, Jeff Knodel and Robert Knodel, both of Lenexa, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Judy (Ken) Knodel.