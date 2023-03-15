Jean-Claude “J.C.” Herman, 73

Jean - Claude “J.C.” Herman age 73, of New Hampton, IA, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

J.C. (Jean - Claude) Rene Joseph Pierre Herman was born on May 2, 1949, in Paris, France to Jan and Raymonde (Marsilio) Herman.

He immigrated to the United States as a young boy in 1956. He grew up in Syracuse, New York.

J.C. graduated from Baldwinsville High School and during this time became a U.S. citizen. He then attended Onondaga Community College.

Later, he transferred to Upper Iowa University in Fayette. It was there he met his wife, Claudia Northrop, and they were married on August 9, 1975. To this union two children, Sean and Mark, were born.

J.C. was employed at various places during his life. He worked at Larsen’s Jack & Jill in New Hampton and Klobassa’s Jack & Jill in Elma. Then he went on to work in Fredericksburg at Meinerz Creamery which eventually became Con Agra Foods, as a foreman and later as a quality assurance lab technician. Eventually, he worked as the maintenance person at McDonald’s in New Hampton; and ended his employment time at Sparboe as a quality assurance lab technician.

During his life, J.C. was an avid New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He enjoyed attending minor and major league baseball and hockey games. Weekend jaunts to visit his sons were what he also treasured immensely. Viewing and listening to Rock n Roll and Country music videos were a daily hobby of his. And, eating delicious meals and interacting with the staff at Rancho Viejo in New Hampton was something that made him happy.

Left behind to cherish his memory, his wife of nearly 48 years, Claudia Herman of New Hampton; two sons, Sean of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Mark (Courtney) of Madison, Wisconsin; and sister, Jeannie Herman of Sarasota, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.