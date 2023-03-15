Kevin Ondrashek, 58

Kevin Ondrashek, age 58 of Elma, died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, with Father Nick Radloff officiating.

Visitation was held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the start of the service; with Recital of the Rosary at 9 a.m.

Burial was at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Kevin was born on August 14, 1964, in Winneshiek County to Lawrence and Rosalin (Holder) Ondrashek.

He attended Fredericksburg High School and graduated in 1983.

In 1984, Kevin met the love of his life, Dorothy Meyer. They were together for 38 years. He attended NICC and studied carpentry and masonry.

Kevin spent much of his life farming, and being a farmhand wherever needed.

He loved Czech Days in Protivin, you would seem him working at the beer tent with his beloved PIVO. In his spare time, Kevin enjoyed fishing, traveling, food, and collecting sap to make maple syrup.

Kevin is survived by his mother. Rosalin Ondrashek, his girlfriend of 38 years, Dorothy Meyer; siblings, Charles (Jerri) Ondrashek, Roger Ondrashek, Marcia (Rick) Nesvik, and Sheila (Don Hildahl) Klimesh; Godchild, Savanna Nesvik; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Ondrashek.