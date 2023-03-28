Scott Heideman, 47

Scott Heideman, age 47 of Davenport and formerly of New Hampton, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his home of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Pastor Peter Faugstad presiding.

The interment will be in the New Hampton City Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation continues hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Scott was born on Jan. 9, 1976, the day his parents, Eldon and Fern (Robinson) Heideman, welcomed him into the world at the old St. Joseph’s Hospital in New Hampton.

He grew up with his big sister Lisa and his big brother Curtis in New Hampton, and there are a lot of great Scott stories from his childhood.

There was the time as a youngster when he decided he wasn’t going to go to school, but his principal, Mr. Plumb, came to the Heideman house and talked with him at the edge of his bed. After a while, Scott said he was going to lie down so Mr. Plumb did the same, and soon, Scott asked Mr. Plumb if he was going to go to school, and when the principal said yes, Scott got up and went with him.

There was the time he decided he was going to be a mechanic so he took the lawnmower to the backyard, took it all apart and there it sat because he couldn’t put it back together.

In that same backyard, he played football with Curt, and while there were times Scott could tackle Curt but when Scott was running with the ball, the advice the Heideman’s neighbor gave was prudent: “Just fall down, Scott, he is going to crush you.”

Scott attended New Hampton High School, where he played football and wrestled and also picked up the nickname “Popeye,” graduating with the Class of 1994.

After graduating, he worked for a number of engineering companies before settling in Davenport, and late in life, he worked as a supervisor of a crew that gutted old motels and remodeled them.

Scott had a heart of gold, he really loved everybody, and that included all of God’s creatures. When he was young, he was walking home from school when he found a baby kitten. He picked it up, brought it home and snuck it in the house. And the Hediemans had a kitten!

Throughout his life, he faced many challenges, but we know that Scott would do anything for anyone, and we are grateful that today he is at peace and with his mom in heaven.

Survivors include his father, Eldon Heideman of New Hampton; sister, Lisa Aegerter of New Hampton; brother, Curtis (Leah) Heideman of Marion, IA; and nieces and nephews, Holden Heideman, Harper Heideman, Jared Aegerter and Journey Aegerter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Fern.