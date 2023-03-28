Robert 'Bob' Davis, 90

Robert “Bob” Davis, age 90 of Nashua, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Waverly Health Center due to natural causes.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua with interment following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua.

Friends greeted the family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.

Bob was born in Mason City, Iowa, on August 31, 1932. He was the son of George Thomas Davis and Mildred Eibey of Clear Lake.

He graduated from Plymouth, Iowa, in 1950. In 1952, a little blonde gal from Grafton, Iowa, No. 40, seemed to be quite a basketball star, at least in his eyesight. On Feb. 14, 1954, he married Doris Schultz.

The couple made their first home in the Carpenter/Northwood area on a farm. In their union, four children — Douglas, Donald, Doreen and Darla — were born to them.

Bob was active in the farming community, taking up various jobs dealing with CFS, Morton Buildings, and Nashua Equity.

In Bob’s spare time, he enjoyed family, grandkids, and time spent with his coffee buddies. Bob loved fishing, old tractors and farming. He loved the outdoors and loved hosting camping parties out to the farm for his family. That special tour of the garden was always a highlight.

After retiring from farming, he also spent a lot of time tinkering in his shop, making & creating things, and sometimes a lot of gag gifts. Always a sense of humor with Bob or B.S. stories. Bob had a lot of sayings that seemed to make charts of famous quotes. Such as “Real Good Beans Don,” no matter who made the other food. “Oh, yeah ... I’ll be darned,” when he didn’t know what to say and “so on and So forth.” It didn’t have to be a hot summer day for him to have a “cold one” ready for visitors.

He spent his last few years living at Cedar Vale Assisted Living, which all enjoyed his company, his stories, and his humor. A much-appreciated word out to the staff there for the care he received.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.

He is survived by two sons, Douglas (Cindy) Davis of Floyd, and Donald Davis of Ionia; two daughters, Doreen (Kraig) Baldwin of Tripoli, and Darla (Jeff) Beckner of Waverly; three grandsons, Jason (Amanda) Davis, Eric (Blair) Davis and Phillip Baldwin; two granddaughters, Melissa (Chad) Stambaugh and Megan Baldwin; great-granddaughters, Haylie and Anna Stambaugh and Harper Baldwin; two great-grandsons Hudson Davis and Ethan Briggs; brother-in-law, Dale Schultz of Northwood; and nephew, Jim (Joanne) Davis of Hillsboro, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years, Doris Davis; one brother, Roger Davis; sister-in-law, Arlene Sletten; two brothers-in-law, Russell and Allen Schultz; and one granddaughter, Chelsea Beckner.