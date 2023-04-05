Roger E. Clement, 76

Roger A. Clement, age 76 of New Hampton, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Whispering Willow Assisted Living in Fredericksburg.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton.

Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to Roger’s family.

Roger Allan was born Nov. 10, 1946, the son of Willard and Olla (Waters) Clement in Decorah.

He attended Decorah Community Schools. While in high school, Roger played football. As a wrestler, he advanced to the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament. He also helped their milk man from time to time.

After Roger graduated, he worked at the Frankville Cheese Factory. He also took a second job so he could purchase his first new car, a white 1965 Pontiac GTO.

The Pontiac would attract the attention of a newly graduated, Jan Behnken. The couple were united in marriage on June 19, 1967, at Decorah Lutheran Church. Roger and Jan welcomed their two sons, Russell and Ross.

In 1966, Roger would purchase his own can milk route out of Decorah. For the next 10 years, he would continue to add routes to his deliveries until he sold the business in 1976. He then began working at Conagra in Fredericksburg as a tanker truck driver until 2000. Roger would become employed in his first “non-dairy” profession when he drove semi for Wiseway Trucking out of Hudson, Wisconsin — delivering furniture to eastern Iowa communities until 2011 when he retired.

Together, Roger and Jan had several boats that they enjoyed floating on the Mississippi River. In 1996, they purchased a 25-foot cruiser that they enjoyed on the river, especially after they retired. They spent their last summer on the river in 2019 and sold the boat.

Those left to honor Roger’s memory are his wife, Jan Clement and son, Russell Clement, both of New Hampton; his brother, Carsten (Linda) Clement of Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Norma Kerr of West Union, and Kay Behnken of Monona; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Olla (Waters) Clement; his son, Ross Clement in 2021; in-laws, Walter and Lucille Behnken; brother, Doug (Judy) Clement in 2022; his sister, Sondra Schara and her daughter, Bobbett; and brothers-in-law, Alan Behnken and Don Kerr.