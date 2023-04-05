Marland Orvis Johnson, 88

Marland Orvis Johnson passed peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the age of 88 in Billings, Montana.

He was born on April 8, 1934, in Elma, to Karl and Anna Johnson.

He graduated in May of 1952 from New Hampton High School in New Hampton.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy on March 12, 1953, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 18, 1962.

While serving his country he married his high school sweetheart, Jeananne Fliger, on April 4, 1955, in Honolulu, Hawaii. This union brought one son, Craig (Alison) Johnson, and two daughters, Marla (Jeff) Engels, and Anell Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Dean; sisters, Alna, Dagney, Wanda (Ron) Hansen and Sonja (Keith) Olmanson; and grandson Kaden Hafer.

Marland is survived by his wife Jeananne, three children, Craig (Alison) Johnson of Houston, Marla (Jeff) Engels of Seattle, and Anell Johnson of Laurel, Montana; brothers, Walter Johnson of Akron, Ohio, Donald (Claire) Johnson of Phoenix, and Waldon (Peggy) Johnson of Cresco; along with four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marland’s final resting place will be Graceland Cemetery in New Hampton. He and Jeananne will be interred together when her time comes.

Marland was a wonderful man full of many gifts, talents and excelled at everything he did.

He will be sorely missed.

The family has requested that any flowers be sent to the Autumn Springs Assisted Living Facility Staff and residents for their wonderful care and support.