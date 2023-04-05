Eugene V. Hrdlicka, 96

Eugene V. Hrdlicka passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Gene was born Aug 20, 1926, to Irene and Loddy Hrdlicka in New Hampton.

He graduated from New Hampton High School. He was active in sports as a swimmer and played softball. He also played baseball in high school and basketball in college. Gene officiated high school and college basketball for 23 years in Iowa.

Gene joined the Navy during WWII. After the war he returned to Iowa and graduated from Gates Business College in Waterloo in 1947.

He married Nayda Mabon in 1948 and they had six children. Gene worked as a bookkeeper for Wheeler Braun Lumber Co. While living in Iowa, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In 1967, Gene moved to Las Vegas and met the love of his life, Jeanne Graham.

They were married in 1974. They enjoyed traveling the USA, taking ocean cruises and playing cards with their children and grandchildren.

Gene was labeled a sports nut. He was either watching a game on the TV, reading about sports in the newspaper or participating in some sports activity. Gene rooted for the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and UNLV. He worked at UNLV as the facilities director of the UNLV Buchanan Physical Education and Athletic Complex until his retirement.

Gene was a charter board member and president of the Nevada Senior Games and Olympics. He guided its growth for over 10 years while working at UNLV. He loved to participate in many events and earned over 100 medals (mostly gold). Still playing in his 80s, Gene won several gold medals in the Arizona Senior Olympics. Retirement meant trying every racquet sport. He especially loved pickleball. He loved to play everyday and meet new people.

Gene loved gardening and tending to his fruit trees. He enjoyed the computer and created many DVDs of his children growing up and family vacations out West. Gene also enjoyed boating on Lake Mead and traveling to Utah to relax.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; a grandson, Corey Hrdlicka; a son-in-law, Don Wolfgram. He is survived by his six children and twos step-children, NaJean Wolfgram of Las Vegas, Forrest Hrdlicka (Belinda) of Las Vegas, Valerie Ellis (Don) of Solon, Denise Lounsberry of Cedar Falls, Craig Hrdlicka of Winnemucca, Nevada, Gayle Moore (Marty) of Las Vegas, Clayton Graham (Kay) of Las Vegas, and Steve Graham (Sandi) of Las Vegas, 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.