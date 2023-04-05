Melvin J. Pacovsky, 85; Janet E. Pacovsky, 79

Melvin J. Pacovsky, age 85 of New Hampton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center with his children by his side.

Janet E. Pacovsky, age 79 of New Hampton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at MercyOne New Hampton.

A Celebration of Life for Melvin and Janet will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton.

There will be a two-hour visitation at the funeral home on Friday prior to the celebration service.

Memorials may be directed to the Friends of Chickasaw County Conservation.

Melvin Joseph was born on August 11, 1937, to Grant C. and Edith (Mlady) Pacovsky in Glenville, Minnesota.

He attended Saude country school and graduated from New Hampton High School in 1954.

He married Janet Hoppe on September 5, 1959, in Northwood.

Melvin worked for Chickasaw County for a short time before starting his employment with the Iowa Department of Transportation. He was a construction inspector until 1983. He then was employed as an engineering inspector for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to the present time. Melvin worked for the state of Iowa for 66 years, 10 months, and 28 days.

He also, along with his wife, owned and operated Pine Acres Christmas Tree Farm for 60 years. Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. Melvin was a lifetime member of the Christmas Tree Association and the NRA.

Those left to cherish their memories are children, Linda Vorwald of Durant, Iowa and Lynn Pacovsky of New Hampton; their grandchildren, Corey (Paige) Wegner of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Jason Wegner of Grimes, Autumn Vorwald of Davenport, and Shelby Vorwald of Bend, Oregon; his great-grandchildren, Cole, Jackson, Madigan, Kellen, and Ashlyn; his sister-in-law, Colleen Hoppe of Bella Vista; brother-in-law, Steven Hoppe of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet in 2021; brothers, Frankie and Grant (Kay) Pacovsky; and sister, Darlene (Bobby) Foster.