William “Bill” E. Bravener, 90, of Tripoli, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with the Rev. Tyler Hoey officiating.

Burial will follow at Alcock Cemetery, rural Frederika, on Hwy. 63 with military rites presented by Branenburg-Krueger Post No. 4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Bill’s family.

William Elston, son of Albert Wayne and Alice (Johnson) Bravener was born Oct. 6, 1932, at the family’s home south of Frederika.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Frederika.

Bill graduated from Frederika High School in 1951.

On Jan. 2, 1953, he married Stella Timmer at Kirksville, Missouri. He entered the United States Army in February 1953 and was honorably discharged in December 1954.

Stella died on Dec. 23, 2008, and on May 13, 2011, he married Geraldine Boos at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton.

Bill was an active community member in Tripoli, serving as the commander of the V.F.W. for four years, scoutmaster for five years, a board member of the Bremer County Historical Society for 35 years and president of Alcock Cemetery Board for 35 years.

He worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring on Jan. 30, 1989.

Bill is survived by his wife, Geraldine of Denver; children, Jo Janola (Lloyd) Selck of Sumner, Sheryl (Steven) Bruch of New Hampton, William J. (Pauline) Bravener of Frederika, Susan (Kevin) Graeser of Nashua, and Beverly (Everett) Shinstine of Ionia; two step-children, Candis (Brian) Smith of Waterloo and Joy (Kenneth) Clark of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife, Stella, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Matthew Hampton; and siblings, Veltta, Valeria, Cleona, Lucille, Claire, Adelbert, and LaDonna.