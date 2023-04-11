Randy “Buford” Boehmer, 56

Randy “Buford” Boehmer, age 56 of Alta Vista, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.

Randy “Buford” was born March 10, 1967. He was lovingly welcomed by his parents, Jerome and Fran (Lentz) Boehmer, through adoption on Aug. 14, 1967.

He attended and graduated from New Hampton High School.

After graduating, Buford moved to Arizona to custom combine wheat. He returned home in 1986 and began working for S&S Trailers before moving to Wisconsin to be a logger in Boscobel. Buford moved back to Iowa where he went to work for New Hampton Metal Fab.

While at a wedding dance in December 1993, Buford met the love of his life, Christy Voy. After a short courtship, he proposed to her on Valentines Day. It would be a full year before they were united in marriage on May 13, 1995, at Zion Lutheran Church in Alta Vista.

The couple made their home in Ionia before settling into their home just outside of Alta Vista, where they welcomed their three daughters — Carisa, Allison and Sage.

Over the years, horses were a special pastime for Buford, Christy and their daughters. From chuckwagon races, to trail rides near and far, the family spent much of the warm weather months on horseback. Eventually, Buford fell in love with his first mule, Popcorn. There would be several to follow but Stella would become his favorite.

As Buford aged, his faith grew and carried him through his health issues and the challenges of life. He and Christy raised their daughters with a strong faith and were members of Lighthouse Gospel Church in Floyd.

Those left to honor Randy’s memory as his wife, Christy of Alta Vista; his daughters, Carisa (Jason Klein) of Alta Vista, Allison (Adam Jensen) of Cresco, and Sage (Aldo) Noguera of Custer, Montana; his granddaughter, Oaklyn; his parents, Jerome and Fran Boehmer of Alta Vista; his siblings, Cindy Holthaus of Alta Vista and Kevin (Brenda) Boehmer of Rockford; his mother-in-law, Pat Voy of Alta Vista; his sisters-in-law, Jackie Edgar of Alta Vista and Trisha Steere of Elma; his biological father, Barney (Marge) Ross; his half-siblings, Eva Landas, Shawn Ross, Annette (Dave) Clay, Robin O’Hara and Jesse Ross; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends who were as close as family.

He is preceded in death by his biological mother, Charlene West, and his niece, Jessica.