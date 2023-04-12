Janette “Fuzz” L. Hesse, 72

Janette “Fuzz” L. Hesse, age 72 of Readlyn, and formerly of Plainfield, passed away on April 6, 2023, at UnityPoint Hospital, Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Janette was born on Feb. 25, 1951, in Nabers, Nebraska, the daughter of Lester and Fern (Bowslough) Fernau.

Janette grew up in Nebraska until her family moved when she was 9 to the Plainfield area. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1969.

Janette was united in marriage to Doyle Woodman on June 9, 1969, at the First Baptist Church in Plainfield. Doyle passed away on April 9, 2000.

Janette was united in marriage to Craig Hesse on August 14, 2004, at the First Baptist Church in Plainfield.

Janette worked with the Nashua-Plainfield schools for 22 years, where she started as a teachers aid. She later became head secretary with the school and retired in 2010.

Janette enjoyed being outside and could be found planting flowers and working in her gardens. She took great pride in taking care of the house and the yard. She also helped Craig with the farming when needed. She was an avid Hawkeye fan. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Janette is survived by her husband, Craig Hesse of Readlyn; two sons, Tim (Jenny) Woodman of Plainfield and Wes (Christo Leiso) Woodman of Readlyn; five grandchildren, Zach, Kaylynrae, Ellie, Bradie, and Grace; and three sisters, Joann Norwood, Sandy Nieman and Janice Dietz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Doyle Woodman; a brother, Ted; and two sisters, Debbie and Tammie.

There was a visitation on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, where there was a one-hour of visitation prior to the service.

Burial of her cremains will be held at a later date in Sunnyside Cemetery in Charles City.

Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.