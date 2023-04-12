Arvan Haase, 74

Arvan Haase, age 74 of Nashua, died Monday April 10, 2023, at his home in Nashua surrounded by his wife and six children.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua with Pastor Drew McHolm officiating.

Military honors will be conducted immediately after the service outside of the church.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Arvan was born on March 4, 1949, to Arnold and Arla (Bentley) Haase in Charles City. As a child he grew up in Plainfield as the Haase’s only child until his sister was born when he was 13 years old. His work ethic started as a teen when he spent many hours working for a local farmer. This work ethic carried with him throughout his life.

Upon graduating from Plainfield High School, Arvan served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972 and worked on planes that were part of the attack squadron on the aircraft carriers Midway and Ranger which were located off the shores of Vietnam. He continued his service in the Army Reserves for an additional year.

After the military, Arvan began his career in servicing Harvestors and more importantly, building relationships with many farmers throughout Iowa and surrounding states. No need for a phone book, he had a knack for remembering everything numbers. His 34 year career started at Skyline Harvestor and ended after 19 years of being the co-owner(with Eileen) of Haase Sales and Service.

Arvan met Eileen Wood and it was love at first sight. The spark was lit and burned brightly for decades. The two were married on Dec. 14, 1973, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

The family grew to include six children; Teresa, Michael, Julia, Brenda, Tina and Rebecca. He may have been a man of few words but had a wit and good-natured sarcasm that made him fun to be around. Even though he may not have been physically involved in the “kitchen talks” he knew exactly what was being said.

Arvan did love a good card game, especially schafkopt and cribbage. Upon retirement he enjoyed the Subway coffee club and tinkering with his pride and joy, his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air.

Arvan was also just about the best grandpa and great grandpa there was, and trust us, they got by with way more than their parents did.

He belonged to the VFW, the American Legion and the Little Brown Church, where he served on the Church Council for a number of years.

All of us are going to miss Arvan. He was a standout husband to Eileen for almost 50 years, and he loved his family with all his heart. We’re going to miss that smile and those great one-liners, but we know that Arvan today is sharing his wit in a far better place.

Arvan is survived by his wife, Eileen of Nashua; his son, Michael (Tommy) Haase of Des Moines, his five daughters, Teresa (Robert) Tobin of Nashua, Julia (Paul) Bartczak of Manhattan, Illinois, Brenda (Mike) Carr of Urbandale, Tina (John) Palanchar of Manhattan, Illinois, and Rebecca Haase of West Des Moines; his grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Hof; Alex and Brady Carr, Dylan Nosbisch and Bryce Bartczak; his step-grandchildren, Spencer Bartczak, Bailey Falcone and Cody, Jacob and Derrick Tobin; two great-grandchildren, Gemma and Titan Hof; and one sister, Aloha (Larry) Oudekerk of New Hartford.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Elmer and Ferne Wood; and Julia Wood.