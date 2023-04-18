Norma Kathryn Brummond, 93

Norma Kathryn Brummond, age 93, lifelong resident of Ionia, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia. Father Jim Goerend will officiate with burial afterwards at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Friends and relatives may call at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, and one hour prior to funeral services at the church. Online condolences for the Brummond family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Norma Kathryn Kramer was born at home in rural Washington Township, Chickasaw County, on March 25, 1930, to Anthony and Cecilia (Gilbert) Kramer. She was raised on a farmstead northwest of Ionia and attended a nearby country school. Norma graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1947.

She married John Brummond Jr. of Ionia in a double-ring wedding ceremony with her sister Florine and Harold Clark on June 9, 1949, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. She dedicated her life to her husband of 56 years and helped raise 12 children.

Norma loved gardening and was an expert canner of all fruits and vegetables. She was a superb cook as well. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for several family members. She also kept a daily diary for over 65 years chronicling personal family events.

Norma instilled a strong passion for education in her family, and the University of Iowa held a special place in her heart. The Brummond family has spent many years enjoying Hawkeye sports.

Norma was also a prolific reader and enjoyed everything from political newsletters to nonfiction best sellers to magazines. Our Iowa magazine was a favorite.

As a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Parish, Norma was an active member in guild activities and treasurer of the St. Boniface Bingo Committee for 18 years. She also was very proud of her many years of service as an election official at the voting precinct in Ionia.

Because of Norma’s love for flowers, she enjoyed working for 40 years in greenhouses at the House of Flowers in New Hampton and Bancroft’s Flowers in Cedar Falls.

Those left to cherish her memory include her 10 children, David (Peggy) of Oakton, Virginia, Michael of Charles City, Charles (Maggie) of North Liberty, Robert (Wendy) Brummond of Naples, Florida, Jane (Tom) Wold of Iowa City, Susan (Robin) Dickey of Odessa, Florida, Doris (Jeff) Payne of Urbandale, James of Ionia, Patricia Barnes of Iowa City, and Joan (Chris) Bowman of Urbandale. Additionally, Norma is survived by 23 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, sister Patricia Balk of Charles City; and sister-in- law Judy Kramer of Sugar Grove, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John (2005), teenage son Thomas (1969), son William (2015), her twin sisters Lucinda Hansen (2004) and Lucille Burgart (2016); sister Florine Clark (2020), and brother John Kramer (2018); brothers-in-law, Harold Clark, Merle Hansen, Leonard Burgart, and Harry Balk, and son-in-law, Michael Barnes