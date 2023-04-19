Steven 'Steve' Thompson, 69

Steven “Steve” Thompson, age 69 of Nashua, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Steven Alan Thompson, the son of Roy and Alice (Underland) Thompson, was born on Oct. 3, 1953, in Austin, Minnesota.

He attended schools in Austin.

Steve was a hog farmer for over 25 years. He loved mechanics and working on engines.

Living family members include his girlfriend, Cyndi Cordes; son, Tim (Solmari) Thompson; daughter, Tina (Brandon) Evans; grandchildren, Titus and Taytum Evans, Topanga Thompson (Hunter Nehls), Trevor, Ava, Lucias and Braddock Thompson; great-granddaughter, Juniper Nehls; stepchildren, Jacquelynn Ward, Mary Forry, and Jack Ward; many step-grandchildren; two sisters, Bev Wacek and Sandy Kramer; brother, Ron Thompson; along with many nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Tanya; Janice Thompson and Margaret Leslie; sister, Kris; and brother, Dave Thompson.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.