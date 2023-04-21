Richard Lee Lynch, 80

Richard Lee Lynch, age 80 of Athens, Georgia died on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in New Hampton on March 22, 1943, the youngest of five sons of Edwin and Leone (Armbruster) Lynch.

Richard graduated from New Hampton High School in 1961 and went on to the University of Northern Iowa where he received his bachelor’s degree. From there he went on to the University of Minnesota where he received his master’s degree followed by a doctorate from Indiana University, Bloomington.

Richard spent nearly 20 years in Blacksburg, Virginia, as a professor of education at Virginia Tech. In 1989, Richard moved his family to Athens, Georgia, where he became the director of the School of Leadership and Lifelong Learning at the University of Georgia.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Genevieve “Ginny;” four children, Karen Bavis of Huntersville, North Carolina, Sandy (Dave) Laken of Davidson, North Carolina, Steven Lynch of Atlanta, Georgia, and Patrick (Christine) Lynch of Olney, Maryland, and his nine grandchildren, Nate, Jack, Drew, Sam, Adam, Henry, Ann Townsend, Zachary and Charlie.

Richard is also survived by three brothers, Don of Waseca, Minnesota, Jack (Sharon) of Morton, Illinois and Duane (Pat) Lynch of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Leone Lynch and brother, Robert Lynch.

Richard was known for his kind, gentle, and analytical nature, his sharp wit, and his unwavering love and loyalty to those he held dear.

He cherished his time with family and friends and enjoyed nothing more than having long conversations with loved ones.

He was an active member of OLLI (Osher Life-Long Learning Institute) and enjoyed learning and talking about all things education-related. His curiosity and love of academics will be remembered by all he touched during his fifty years as an educator.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at The Catholic Center at UGA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cancer Foundation of NE Georgia or the Ann Townsend Lynch Foundation.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements.