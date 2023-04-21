Cyrilla Teresa Birmingham Haugen, 90

Services for Cyrilla Teresa Birmingham Haugen, age 90 of Nation Cottage, Cedar Falls, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday April 30, 2023, at Parrot and Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo, with a vigil service at 6 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Lourdes.

Cyrilla was born July 7, 1932 in rural Elma, the daughter of Martin and Elizabeth Falada Birmingham. The youngest of 13 children, she attended Our Lady of Lourdes School (Lourdes) and graduated from Assumption High School (Cresco).

She moved to Waterloo and worked at the Credit Bureau. She married John H. Haugen in 1954. Cy lived up to her self-proclaimed role as a domestic engineer, being a wife and mother, and raising her seven children.

Survivors include Rev. John Haugen, Edgewood, Liz (Bill) Neunsinger, Cedar Falls, Kristin Hertz, Norwalk, Connecticut, Greg Haugen (Angie Pack), Valdosta Georgia; Dan (Michelle) Haugen, Cedar Rapids, Will (Connie) Haugen, Kieler Wisconsin, and Marty (Michelle) Haugen, Waterloo. She had 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was very active in her parish and served as a spiritual director in the Dubuque Archdiocesan Permanent Diaconate program.

Memorials can be directed to Queen of Peace Parish in Waterloo. (full obituary at www.parrottandwood.com).