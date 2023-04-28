Teresa “Terri” M. Mehmen, 61

Teresa “Terri” M. Mehmen, age 61 of Nashua, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua with the Rev. Todd Burrichter officiating.

Interment will be held in Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield with Chris Becthold, T.J. Becthold, Ray Feldt, Al Feldt, Kyle Mehmen and Jesse Miller serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Online condolences for the Mehmen family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Terri was born on Oct. 19, 1961, to Ray and Judy Becthold. She graduated from South Hamilton in Jewell, having been involved in many extracurricular school activities.

After high school, Terri traveled to New Mexico and then found her way back to Iowa carrying a couple of surprises. Those surprises were twins, born after returning to Chariton.

Later after putting herself through night school, Terri served as a paralegal and then worked on the family farm after meeting her husband Steve. Steve and Terri found their lives complete on the farm with their kids — Rick, Nick, Heather, and Justin. They also enjoyed trips to visit their daughter, Jennifer.

As the years passed, she found her heart and house full of grandkids in many forms. Her love for Ella and Jillian Mehmen, Ryan and Joey Becthold and Ryan and Leah Grobe was immense. She also had many honorary grandkids. Terri, in addition, welcomed a spoiled four-legged companion named Maggie to her heart and home.

Those that knew her, knew her love and ability to enjoy a good joke, as well as her uncanny ability to always have freshly baked goodies and a pot of coffee ready.

She is survived by her father, Ray (Jan) Becthold of Allison; four children, Rick Mehmen of Cedar Rapids, Nick Mehmen of Cedar Rapids, Heather (Jay) Grobe of Marshalltown, and Justin (Allison) Becthold of Clear Lake; three brothers, Jeff (Glenda) Becthold of St. James, Minnesota, Brian Becthold of Oelwein, and Michael (Jenny) Becthold of Cedar Rapids; brothers-in-law, Stan (Karmen) Mehmen of Nashua, and Charlie Feldt of Osage; sister-in-law, Daleth (Dale) Pothast of Allison; six grandchildren, Ella Mehmen, Jillian Mehmen, Joey Becthold, Ryan Becthold, Ryan Grobe and Leah Grobe; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Becthold; husband, Steven Mehmen; brother, Steven Becthold; daughter, Jennifer Mehmen; and sister-in-law, Diane Feldt.