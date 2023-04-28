Steven Lynn McCarthy, 59

Steven Lynn McCarthy, age 59 of Ankeny and formerly of Nashua, died Thursday April 20, 2023, at his home.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday April 26, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua was entrusted with arrangements.

Steven Lynn McCarthy, known to friends and family as Steve, was born on Sept. 12, 1963, in Richmond, Virginia, and passed away peacefully at his home in Ankeny, on April 20, 2023.

A loving father, brother, and friend, Steve will be remembered for his generous spirit, his infectious sense of humor, and his unwavering dedication to his family and work.

Steve attended Nashua High School and went on to study at Hawkeye Community College.

He began his professional journey managing a Godfather’s Pizza Restaurant for 18 years, where his charisma and leadership skills were evident. He then transitioned to work for the Department of Public Safety at UnityPoint Health Des Moines as a Public Safety Officer and Investigator for 22 years.

Steve took great pride in his work and cared deeply for his coworkers and the patients he interacted with. He was known for his sense of humor and the smiles he brought to the faces of those around him, often through his playful pranks.

A true sports enthusiast, Steve loved all types of sports and was a loyal fan of the Miami Dolphins, despite their constant struggles. His passion for sports was matched by his love for Mustang memorabilia and his active restoration of his 1966 Ford Mustang fastback convertible.

However, his greatest joy was spending time with his daughters and granddaughter, who brought immense happiness and pride to his life.

Steve’s generosity and spirited nature were evident in every aspect of his life, from the love he had for his family to his dedication to his work and his hobbies. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones and the countless lives he touched.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Alma Wilder, and his beloved granddog, Percy McCarthy.

He is survived by his daughters, Chelsey (Austin) Taffae and Azlyn McCarthy; his brothers, Pat (Linda) McCarthy, John (Wanda) McCarthy, Mike (Margy) McCarthy, and Richard (Mia) McCarthy; his granddaughter, Quinn Taffae; his grand-dog, Caspian McCarthy; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom he cherished deeply.