Jane Jeanette Meier, 87

Jane Jeanette Meier, age 87 of Readlyn, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the home of her daughter-in-law in Waterloo. She had been under the loving care of family and hospice.

Jane was born on May 8, 1935, the daughter of Elmer and Leona (Judas) Kuethe. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. She attended Readlyn Schools and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1953.

Jane married Orville Meier of Frederika on December 13, 1953. They were the parents of three children — Thomas, Sherri and Steven. She worked at Bob’s IGA for several years and later at Bestline Pizza. She also did childcare in her home.

Jane enjoyed gardening and canning or freezing the vegetables grown. She also was a great cook and loved hosting family holiday gatherings.

She enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading, board games, watching TV, league bowling, and biking. She was part of the women’s circle at Zion Lutheran Church and was active in the Readlyn Historical Society.

Jane is survived by a daughter, Sherri (Eugene) Nieman of Nashua; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Meier of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Adam (Liz) Nieman of Osage, Derek Nieman of Charles City, Travis (Abby) Nieman of Parkersburg, Chelsea Meier Lima Nobre de Queiroz (Fellipe Lima Nobre de Queiroz) of Fresno, California and Emily (Ian) Hubrig of Independence; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Henn of Readlyn; a brother, Wayne Kuethe of Shell Rock; a sister-in-law, Grace Kuethe of Readlyn; and many nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville in 1979; sons, Steve in 2018 and Tom in 2020; her brother, Dale Kuethe; two brothers-in-law, Harlan Heineman and Arnie Henn; and a sister-in-law, Barb Kuethe.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Jean Rabary officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and for one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Readlyn Historical Society or the Readlyn Library.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.