Dorothy M. Schmauss, 95

Dorothy M. Schmauss, age 95 of Cresco, died on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Wildwood Grove in LeRoy, Minnesota.

Dorothy was born to Edward and Marie (Benson) Gerber on Oct. 7, 1927, in Cresco. Dorothy grew up around Cresco, and attended rural country school. She worked at the local bakery and happened to meet the love of her life, Arnold Schmauss, at work.

Dorothy married Arnold at the Assumption Church on June 9, 1953, and later became a member of the Notre Dame Catholic Church. They had the biggest wedding dance out at the roller rink in town. Arnold and Dorothy had two daughters, Janice and Arnella, and one son, James.

Dorothy loved cooking and baking, she made and decorated cakes for all occasions for her family, including birthdays and graduations. She baked the most delectable cinnamon rolls and apple pies you could imagine.

She was also an excellent quilter. She made quilts for all the grandkids, and also donated various quilts and quilting materials.

Dorothy was quite the witty comedian and enjoyed cracking jokes whenever she could. She always had a quick quip ready for any occasion that warranted it.

She even was the founder of the Card Club at the Senior Citizens Center in Cresco. There was nothing she couldn’t do, she was a farmer’s wife and could do all that Arnold could do without complaint. Dorothy recently was the recipient of the prestigious Conservation Woman of the Year Award.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Janice (Kevin) Hassman of New Hampton, and Arnella (Mark) Butterfield of Cresco; grandchildren Katie (Andy) Boehmer, Ben Hassman, Jessica (McKinley) Bailey, and Bryan Butterfield; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Bryce, and Brayden Boehmer, and Florencia Maxwell; and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold in 2009; son, James Schmauss in 1977; brothers, Elmer and Elvin Gerber, and her dog and special companion, Sparky.

A private family service will be held for Dorothy. She will be buried in Calvary Cemetery in Cresco next to her husband, Arnold.

Family is requesting in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Croix Hospice in honor of Dorothy Schmauss.

Dorothy’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the comfort they provided to Dorothy.