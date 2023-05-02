Turkey Valley High School High School celebrated its prom on Saturday.
The high school gym was packed with parents and onlookers during the Grand March.
Turkey Valley will graduate its seniors on Sunday, May 21.
To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.