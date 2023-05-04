Michael Allen Showers, 51

Michael Allan Showers — a beloved husband, father and friend — passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in West Union, at the age of 51.

A memorial service will be held in Michael’s honor at a later date.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg have been entrusted with Michael’s arrangements.

Online condolences for the Showers family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Born on May 17, 1971, in Des Moines, the son of William and Charlotte (Vermeulen) Showers, Michael was known for his friendly, selfless, and optimistic nature. He was a devoted family man who cherished his time with his loved ones and lived every day to serve his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Michael graduated from West Des Moines Valley High School in 1989 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 2002.

He found great joy in his work as a driver and sales representative for Schwans, where he was able to connect with people on his route and share his love for the products he sold. His outgoing personality and genuine interest in others made him a favorite among his customers and colleagues alike.

In a serendipitous encounter, Michael met the love of his life, Heidi Bloem, at a Git-N-Go gas station where he was working. The two quickly fell in love and were married on Sept. 23, 2000, at Dutton’s Cave in West Union. Michael would say that the secret to a successful marriage is “low expectations,” then laugh and say, “Marry your best friend.”

Michael’s family was his everything. He took great pride in loving and providing for his wife and kids. Having learned how to be a superb culinary chef from Ferrari’s in Cedar Falls, Michael was always eager to cook a feast for his family and friends, whether it be by grill or by stove. Always sharing his food, his love for the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa State Cyclones, he lived an enriched life at home with his family. His charcoal BBQ chicken legs were legendary.

A nature lover at heart, Michael relished the time he spent camping at Dutton’s Cave in West Union, the very place where he and Heidi exchanged their wedding vows. Dutton’s Cave campground came alive through the years with many days and nights of campfires and fellowship with special friends who became honorary family. Cooking, talking, listening to tunes and dancing under the stars were medicine to his soul.

Music was another of Michael’s passions, with the Grateful Dead holding a special place in his heart. He was fortunate enough to see them live in concert, an experience he often recalled with great fondness. Michael’s love of music paved the way to many cherished friendships. To quote from the Grateful Dead’s Box of Rain lyrics, “And it’s just a box of rain, or a ribbon for your hair, such a long, long time to be gone, and a short time to be there.”

Those who knew Michael will remember him for his friendly demeanor, those brilliant blue eyes, and his infectious smile. He had a unique ability to see the good in every situation, to persevere in adversity, and to lift the spirits of those around him.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Heidi of Fredericksburg; one daughter, Micah Showers of Fredericksburg; one son, Gabriel Showers of Fredericksburg; one sister, Ann (Stephen) Smith of West Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many friends he considered to be his chosen family and who called him brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William “B.J.” Showers Jr.