Roger J. Meirick, 62

Roger J. Meirick, age 62 of Alta Vista, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Elma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Alta Vista with Father Jerry Kopacek celebrating.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Saturday.

Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to your favorite local conservation cause.

Roger John was born Dec. 28, 1960, the son of John and Marcella “Sally” (Praska) Meirick. He attended and graduated in the class of 1979 from New Hampton High School.

While in school, Roger met the love of his life, Karen Galligan. After completing his education, Roger began farming and working with Meirick Construction.

On Aug. 28, 1982, Roger and Karen were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. The couple made their home on the Meirick family farm where they welcomed their daughter, Ashley, and son, Wesley, before moving to their current home, where they welcomed their youngest son, Colton.

He worked for Merle Worple at the Elma Locker for three years before becoming the petroleum manager for Howard County Equity in Elma. While working for the Equity, Roger spent time processing deer for himself and his hunting buddies.

After a conversation with his cousin, Joe Meirick, the family reopened the Elma Locker in October 2006. Meat processing was a means of driving Roger’s love for entertaining friends, family and his greater community.

When he wasn’t at the locker, Roger enjoyed “huntin’, fishin’ and lovin’ every day.” He could often be found hunting in any woods, especially “the Oaks,” going on fishing trips, ranger rides with Karen and spending time with his pride and joy, his family and especially his grandbabies.

Roger also devoted time to his community with the BRIDGE and organizing the Elma Locker Annual Golf Tournament. You could easily find him manning the grill for events.

Those left to honor Rogers memory are his wife, Karen of Alta Vista; his children, Ashley (Jack) Kline of New Hampton, Wesley Meirick of Minneapolis, and Colton (Rebecca) Meirick of Elma; his grandchildren, Lewis, Meirick, Davis, Roman, Mariah and Naomi; his siblings, Larry (Charlene) Meirick of Alta Vista, Terri (Denny) Gebel of Cedar Falls, Jill (Scott) Hogeland of New Hampton, Gail (Mike) Shewry of Ottumwa, Tom Meirick of Colorado, and Brenda (Steve) Zobeck of Mesa, Arizona; his mother-in-law, Janet Galligan of New Hampton; his siblings-in-law, Wayne (Janice Carrol) Galligan of Texas, Vincent (Jackie) Galligan of Michigan, Pat (Mitch) Felder of North Carolina, Kenneth (Cindy) Galligan of Denver, and Dale (Dawn) Galligan of Mason City; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sally Meirick; his father-in-law, Charles Galligan; nephews, Ron Meirick and Jon Galligan; and niece, Nikki Schlueter.