Eldon Henry Heideman, 82

Eldon Henry Heideman, age 82 of New Hampton, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Pastor Peter Faugstad from Redeemer Lutheran Church presiding.

Interment with military honors will be in the New Hampton City Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the funeral home. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Eldon was born on April 10, 1941, in Tripoli, Iowa, the son of Conrad and Louise (Piel) Heideman, who preceded him in death. He spent his early years on the family farm, learning the values of hard work and family bonds that would define his life.

Eldon received his education in Tripoli, graduating in 1959. After high school, he worked at Chamberlains in Waterloo for a few years before being inducted into the US Army on May 3, 1966. He proudly served his country in Vietnam, and upon his honorable discharge on May 2, 1968, Eldon returned to Iowa, where he worked at the former White Farm Tractor Company in Charles City until it closed.

On May 16, 1970, at the Jerico Lutheran Church in Jerico, he married Fern Robinson. They remained a loving and committed couple until her passing in 2014. Eldon missed Fern dearly and spoke about her often, keeping her memory alive in the hearts of those who knew them both.

In his retirement, Eldon could often be found helping customers at Shopko in New Hampton, a testament to his strong work ethic and dedication to his community.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, bowling and driving fast cars.

Eldon was also an avid sports fan, watching the local kids’ games and sharing his love for sports with his family and friends. He especially cherished his time with his grandchildren. Watching the Iowa Hawkeye’s was also a passion.

Eldon was known around New Hampton for generously sharing his baked goods with many people. He was “Eldeberry” to his many friends. His warm and giving nature, combined with his sense of humor, made him a beloved figure in the community.

He had a knack for bringing laughter to those around him, and his presence will be sorely missed.

Eldon is survived by his loving family, who will continue to honor his memory and cherish the moments they shared. His spirited personality, adventurous spirit and funny wit will live on in the stories and memories of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Eldie’s last generous gift was to the Iowa Donor Network.

Survivors include one son, Curt (Leah) Heideman of Coralville; one daughter, Lisa Aegerter of New Hampton; and four grandchildren, Jared Aegerter, Journey Aegerter, Holden Heideman and Harper Heideman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Fern, in 2014; his son, Scott, earlier this year; and his siblings, Merlin Heidemann and Leota Luhman.